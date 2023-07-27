PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’d have to be a sucker to hesitate because the Jonas Brothers just announced that they are bringing their global tour to Portland this fall and tickets are on sale soon.

The ex-Disney Channel stars turned worldwide pop rockers announced that they would be at the Moda Center on November 9, and they are bringing rising talent NYC brother-sister duo Lawrence with them.

You might be thinking, what a man gotta do to get tickets to the show? Don’t worry, it’s only human.

Ticketmaster is using their verified fan system to make sure tickets get into the hands of fans and you can sign up for access right now.

Sign-ups for pre-sale access end on July 31 and the pre-sale event begins August 3. A limited amount of tickets will also be available during the general sale on August 4.

Ticket prices range from $39.95 all the way to $225.95, before fees, and VIP packages are also available for the show.