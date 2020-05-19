Judge: Early end for refuge occupation leader’s supervision

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has ended Oregon refuge occupation leader Ryan Payne’s federal supervision a year and a half early.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Payne was described as a pivotal ‘’architect’’ of the armed takeover of the 2016 Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. He served his prison term and completed half of three years of ordered supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiring to impede federal employees at the wildlife refuge through intimidation, threat or force.
Payne’s lawyer says he is now head of operations at REM Technologies, a start-up company in Belgrade, Montana, and that further supervision is unnecessary.
