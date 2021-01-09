Judge orders pretrial release of eco-terror defendant

Oregon

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Dibee (MCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the pretrial release of a man accused of eco-terrorism as soon as he tests negative for COVID-19.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken said it has become untenable for Joseph M. Dibee to review discovery and help counsel prepare for trial. Dibee learned he was infected with the coronavirus after he was tested Dec. 21 in Inverness Jail.

He was tested only at the urging of his defense lawyer Matthew Schindler, who had reported to the court that Dibee was ill.

The former Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to federal arson and conspiracy charges in Portland.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss