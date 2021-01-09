Judge orders pretrial release of eco-terror defendant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the pretrial release of a man accused of eco-terrorism as soon as he tests negative for COVID-19.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken said it has become untenable for Joseph M. Dibee to review discovery and help counsel prepare for trial. Dibee learned he was infected with the coronavirus after he was tested Dec. 21 in Inverness Jail.
He was tested only at the urging of his defense lawyer Matthew Schindler, who had reported to the court that Dibee was ill.
The former Seattle man has pleaded not guilty to federal arson and conspiracy charges in Portland.
