PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County jury found a man guilty of two counts of sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual assault on July 19, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

In April 2021, one of two child victims revealed that 45-year-old Rafael Avalos-Lezama had sexually abused them, prompting an investigation from the Beaverton Police Department.

Officials say Avalos-Lezama was previously convicted of identity theft after authorities discovered he had been using a stolen identity to avoid capture on an active arrest warrant. The warrant was for the second-degree rape of a 12-year-old in Yamhill County.

Avalos-Lezama’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2023.

