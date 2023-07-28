PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cannabis farmers filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon on Friday over a new zero-tolerance rule established by the Oregon Health Authority that bans a microscopic mold – a rule that the farmers claim will force them out of business.

Those farmers and members of the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon (CIAO) claim the rule will lead cannabis farmers to suffer severe and irreparable harm. In response, their lawsuit asks the judge to not only force the state to pause testing, but also to re-examine the scientific basis for the rule itself.

Aspergillus, the mold at the center of this debate, is not harmful to most people, but can cause a rare respiratory disease in people who are severely immunocompromised. It is extremely common indoors and outdoors. In fact, the CDC says we breathe it in on a daily basis.

According to the lawsuit, “It is puzzling why OHA decided to enact a zero-tolerance rule for aspergillus for cannabis when the overwhelming majority of the population breathes in aspergillus spores from the general environment every day.”

The state’s new rule tests for the presence of four pathogenic species of aspergillus and requires those samples to show no aspergillus at all. If a farmer’s crop fails, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission mandates they destroy their flower in bulk.

Mike Getlin of Nectar is a board chair for CIAO, which represents more than 100 marijuana processors in the state. He said this test is among the most restrictive in the country.

“They fail an entire test batch for any given fraction of a piece of dead DNA from the types of aspergillus they’re testing for,” Getlin said. “And these are pathogens that are in the air all around us – literally.”

He said one speck of the mold could ruin an entire crop at any time.

“Right now, one could be landing on this bud. The entire rest of the house could be completely clean,” he said. “But if this one test, even if that spore is dead, one tiny fraction of this DNA, this entire crop becomes completely worthless.

Beyond the results of these tests, Getlin said the tests themselves come at a high cost.

“It adds up to nearly a full-time employee’s salary over the course of a year. And considering I currently have two full time employees, you can do the math,” he said.

Down in southern Oregon at a small family farm, Myron Chadowitz is facing that fate after his crop didn’t pass the test. He said 20 pounds of cannabis failed, worth a total of $30,000. On top of that, he had spent $3,000 on testing.

“We’re not trying to sell dangerous product,” Chadowitz said. “Our flower has been sold on the recreational market for seven years and has never gotten a person sick and has only won awards and accolades for its quality.”

As a result of this new rule, Chadowitz said he is liquidating his product and laying off employees this week.

“That it’s come to this, it’s just heartbreaking,” he said.

According to the OHA, at least 22 other states require there to be no or very little aspergillus detected in batches of cannabis. KOIN 6 also found that 16 states, including Washington, don’t test for aspergillus at all.

“We want to make sure that the scientific basis for that rule is actually there, and nothing that we have seen indicates that it is,” Getlin said.