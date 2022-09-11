PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County Deputy and his trusty K9 assisted in a federal drug bust Saturday.

WCSO Deputy Colburn and K9 Mando were asked to help several federal partners in conducting a narcotics search of a freight ship near Longview, WA.

Mando (half German Shepard, half Belgian Malinois) was certified in June 2021.

K9 Mando on a ship near Longview, WA (WCSO)

Colburn and Mando have uncovered over 100 pounds of narcotics and over $300K cash from drug sales in the last year

Their largest find was 53 pounds of meth.

Colburn and Mando joined four other K9 teams on this bust.

Not much could be revealed by WCSO, but one thing is certain, Mando certainly earned his pay.