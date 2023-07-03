PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The anticipated reopening of the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort has been delayed due to “extreme” May weather that toppled trees, peeled roofing and upended several poolside cabanas, Maggie Sisco with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs told KOIN 6 News.
The historic vacation spot — located within the Warm Springs Reservation north of Madras — shuttered in 2018 due to financial problems after more than 55 years of service. The resort, which is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was set to reopen in 2023 following a $4.5 million renovation project. However, due to the damages, it’s unclear if the resort will reopen this year.
“Sadly, the Warm Springs community and the Resort experienced severe storm weather on May 19, which resulted in significant damage to facilities and infrastructure,” Sisco said. “To recover from the storm’s impact and complete the remaining work, the anticipated 2023 reopening will be delayed.”
Despite the delay, CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation Jim Souers said that the Warm Springs Tribes remain committed to reopening the beloved getaway.
“We’re grateful for the expertise of our partners and the support of our local community given the setbacks we’re facing from the extreme weather event,” Souers said. “Bringing a beautiful property like Kah-Nee-Ta up to its full capacity comes with challenges given the historic nature of its origin, and despite those challenges we’re excited and encouraged to see the immense amount of progress we’re making toward opening and bringing Kah-Nee-Ta back into the community.”
Kah-Nee-Ta’s ongoing renovations include a seven-pool complex which will feature three soaking pools fed by the region’s mineral-rich hot springs. The soaking pools will vary in size and temperature, ranging from 90 to 103 degrees. The resort will also offer luxury cabanas, more than 20 private soaking tubs for up to six people, a heated “lazy river” and a tribal therapies spa with steam and ice baths, professional massages and rejuvenate and detoxifying treatments.
Tribal Member Starla Green said the planned reopening is a new opportunity to share the Warm Springs Tribes culture with the world.
“Kah-Nee-Ta provided an important opportunity for our people to show the world that our traditional ways are still alive and well,” Green said. “I look forward to our younger generations having that same opportunity with the resort’s reopening.”
Current construction projects on the property include:
- Seven pools are 75% completed and 15 VIP poolside cabanas will be included
- Children’s spray pool & a sports pool with volleyball court and basketball area
- Children’s hot springs soaking pool
- Lazy River pool
- 3 large leisure wellness hot springs soaking pools ranging from 92 to 103 degrees
- New sports bar and restaurant are currently under construction
- The 30-room motel has been remodeled
- New RV Park Clubhouse with restrooms, shower and laundry facility and the all-age Arcade Game Room located at the RV Recreational Center are 90% complete
- Teepee Clubhouse with restroom and showers fixtures have been updated
- The 20 Teepee area is prepped, landscaped and ready for new Teepees
- The outside food court with food trailers, children’s pizza snack bar and pool bar are at final design phase
- The pool clubhouse with bathroom, showers, lockers with concierge service remodeled is 80% completed
- The new Kah-Nee-Ta pool entrance courtyard area is redesigned with Tribal salmon bake fire pit and tribal celebration area
- Upgrading the original underground sewer and stormwater systems from the 1960s to bring it to full capacity
- Addition of an updated heating and air conditioning system in all buildings and in every motel room
- Rebuilt underground irrigation systems
- New commercial laundry facility is finished and awaiting arrival and installation of new laundry equipment
- Remodeling administration building, with operation and accounting offices, first aid center and employee area is being furnished