PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The anticipated reopening of the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort has been delayed due to “extreme” May weather that toppled trees, peeled roofing and upended several poolside cabanas, Maggie Sisco with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs told KOIN 6 News.

The historic vacation spot — located within the Warm Springs Reservation north of Madras — shuttered in 2018 due to financial problems after more than 55 years of service. The resort, which is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was set to reopen in 2023 following a $4.5 million renovation project. However, due to the damages, it’s unclear if the resort will reopen this year.

“Sadly, the Warm Springs community and the Resort experienced severe storm weather on May 19, which resulted in significant damage to facilities and infrastructure,” Sisco said. “To recover from the storm’s impact and complete the remaining work, the anticipated 2023 reopening will be delayed.”

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort property damaged by the storm and a look at the resort’s future design. (All photos provided by Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort.)



















Despite the delay, CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation Jim Souers said that the Warm Springs Tribes remain committed to reopening the beloved getaway.

“We’re grateful for the expertise of our partners and the support of our local community given the setbacks we’re facing from the extreme weather event,” Souers said. “Bringing a beautiful property like Kah-Nee-Ta up to its full capacity comes with challenges given the historic nature of its origin, and despite those challenges we’re excited and encouraged to see the immense amount of progress we’re making toward opening and bringing Kah-Nee-Ta back into the community.”

Kah-Nee-Ta’s ongoing renovations include a seven-pool complex which will feature three soaking pools fed by the region’s mineral-rich hot springs. The soaking pools will vary in size and temperature, ranging from 90 to 103 degrees. The resort will also offer luxury cabanas, more than 20 private soaking tubs for up to six people, a heated “lazy river” and a tribal therapies spa with steam and ice baths, professional massages and rejuvenate and detoxifying treatments.

Tribal Member Starla Green said the planned reopening is a new opportunity to share the Warm Springs Tribes culture with the world.

“Kah-Nee-Ta provided an important opportunity for our people to show the world that our traditional ways are still alive and well,” Green said. “I look forward to our younger generations having that same opportunity with the resort’s reopening.”

Current construction projects on the property include: