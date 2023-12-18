PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an initial delay, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Village Resort in Warm Springs is set for a grand opening in the summer of 2024.

After some initial unexpected challenges, the project is being made possible thanks in part to the Warm Springs Tribal Council’s strategic partnership with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, according to a statement from Jim Souers, the CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corp.

“[W]e’ve been able to make important progress on the property while overcoming unforeseen challenges that often accompany such large rehabilitation projects on historic properties. Barring any additional setbacks, we anticipate a grand opening event for our community and the public in early summer 2024.”

The renovations include a motel, RV Park, and teepees to stay in. New resort-wide Wi-Fi will also be available and a new restaurant and sports bar is in the works along with the addition of Tribal food carts and snack bars. There will also be over a dozen pools and hot springs with river views.

The resort and spa closed in 2018 for financial reasons.