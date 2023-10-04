PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington began a 3-day strike Wednesday morning, joining about 75,000 other workers on the picket line after a contract deal was not reached Tuesday night.

The regional strikes affect Kaiser Permanente facilities at Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Cascade Park Medical Offices in Vancouver, North Lancaster Medical Offices in Salem and Kaiser Permanente Longview-Kelso Medical Office in Longview.

Workers across Kaiser’s hospitals and facilities pushed for safe staffing, along with boosted wages and benefits.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente told KOIN 6 News bargaining was ongoing, “and several agreements over specific provisions have been reached. Our team is available 24/7 to continue bargaining with the Coalition until we reach a fair and equitable agreement. We remain optimistic that there is still time to find agreement before any of the work stoppages called by the Coalition unions begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.”

Kaiser Permanente officials on Monday said hospitals and emergency departments will stay open and they’ve already started rescheduling non-urgent appointments or making them virtual where possible. Members do not need to call since staff will reach out directly to reschedule.

Union organizers said the 3-day strike will remain until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Staff ranging from CNAs to x-ray and respiratory technicians, housekeepers, and more join the hundreds of Oregon’s Kaiser Permanente pharmacy technicians and workers who started their 21-day strike on Sunday through UFCW Local 555.