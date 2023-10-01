PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kaiser Permanente employees in the Pacific Northwest will join thousands of healthcare workers across five states that are striking against understaffing.

In mid-September, the majority of SEIU Local 49 — a labor union based in Oregon and Southwest Washington — voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations weren’t met by the last day of the month.

Now, the labor union is set to begin their strike on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Kaiser Permanente’s pharmacy employees, with labor union UFCW Local 555, began their 21-day Unfair Labor Practice strike on Sunday morning.

According to UFCW Local 55, the healthcare company Kaiser has committed several ULPs, “including failing to provide information regarding bargaining and grievances, attempting to directly deal with our members, and attempting to dictate to the Union who may serve as its representative.”

The strike affects the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro and the Regional Lab Airport Way Center in Portland.

Kaiser Permanente statement

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Kaiser Permanente officials said, in part:

“UFCW Local 555 represents about 380 of Kaiser Permanente’s pharmacy technicians, pharmacy clerks, and pharmacy warehouse employees in Oregon and southwest Washington.

“Until recently, UFCW Local 555 was part of the national Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which has been bargaining at the national level since April. A few weeks ago, UFCW decided to split from the Coalition. They have been unwilling to bargain with us since their decision to leave the Coalition and leave national bargaining. We have urged them to return to the bargaining table and are hoping they will agree to schedule a bargaining session.

“Given that UFCW 555 has been unwilling to bargain with us for weeks, we feel strongly that their call for a strike is premature and unwarranted.

“Our goal remains to reach an agreement with UFCW 555 that strengthens our position as a best place to work and ensures the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access. We’ve got a solid offer on the table that addresses their economic and staffing concerns. …”