Rose City spring is in full swing with visits from these popular artists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rock band The Cure’s highly-anticipated Portland show has already sold out, but there are still other opportunities to enjoy live music in the Rose City this month.

The artists featured on Portland’s May concert lineup include Latin vocalists, pop performers and rock stars.

Rauw Alejandro — Saturno World Tour

When: Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Rauw Alejandro, often referred to as the “King of Modern Reggaeton,” is embarking on a world tour to support his latest album Saturno. The musician is best known for the 2022 hit “Party,” a collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Shinedown — The Revolutions Live Tour

When: Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Formed in 2001, alternative rock band Shinedown has made history by earning the most No. 1 entries on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. On its ongoing tour, the band will be joined by genre-mates Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

Dermot Kennedy – The Sonder Tour

When: Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Platinum-selling star Dermot Kennedy fuses the genres of folk and hip-hop together in his music. The Irish singer-songwriter is giving U.S. fans a treat with his current tour, which promotes tracks from the chart-topping album Sonder.

Hayley Kiyoko — The Panorama Tour

When: Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

For the first time since the pandemic, synth-pop artist Hayley Kiyoko is headlining her own tour. The former Disney actress will perform songs from her sophomore album Panorama, including “sugar at the bottom,” “for the girls” and “well…”

Ella Mai — The Heart On My Sleeve Tour

When: Sunday, May 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

Songstress and London native Ella Mai rose to fame in 2018 when she released the track “Boo’d Up” — which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. The setlist for her upcoming Portland show includes her 2018 hit, as well as fan favorites from her recent release Heart On My Sleeve.

Kali Uchis — Red Moon In Venus Tour

When: Sunday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

In March, Colombian-American artist Kali Uchis dropped the critically-acclaimed record Red Moon In Venus, which features fellow music stars Omar Apollo, Don Toliver and Summer Walker. Known for tunes like “Telepatia,” “Sad Girlz Luv Money” and “Moonlight,” Uchis nearly has a sold-out Portland show.

$NOT — Get Busy Or Die Tour

When: Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., Portland, OR

Get tickets here.

$NOT, the rapper born as Edy Junior Edouard, got his big break in 2018 with the release of the single “GOSHA.” Since then, the Florida-based artist has been highlighted on the Euphoria soundtrack, signed to 300 Entertainment record label and debuted on the Hot 100 charts.