Kate Brown among 10 governors appointed to Biden council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown was appointed by President Joe Biden on Thursday to serve as a member of the Council of Governors.

Nine governors were appointed to serve for two-year terms. According to the president, “the bipartisan Council of Governors serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect our nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards.”

The other governors on the council are:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was previously on the council.

“I would like to thank President Biden for appointing me to this council,” Brown said in a statement released after the announcement. “Oregon, like other states, has faced a growing list of unprecedented challenges in the last 18 months, and strong state-federal partnerships are critical for our preparedness and response efforts. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow governors to bring forward issues of mutual concern, and ensure that we are working together in a bipartisan way to solve challenges and advance innovative solutions in the interest of national security.”