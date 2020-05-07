1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Brown to introduce new guidance for businesses, counties

Oregon

The updates are part of the governor's framework to safely reopen Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Kate Brown lays out her plan to reopen Oregon in a press conference on May 1, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to introduce new guidelines in the gradual reopening of Oregon on Thursday morning. 

Brown’s office said the governor will talk about framework specifically directed at businesses and counties. Representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the governor’s Medical Advisory Panel will join the discussion. 

KOIN 6 News will stream the teleconference live starting at 11 a.m. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss