Brown to introduce new guidance for businesses, counties

Governor Kate Brown lays out her plan to reopen Oregon in a press conference on May 1, 2020.

The updates are part of the governor's framework to safely reopen Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is expected to introduce new guidelines in the gradual reopening of Oregon on Thursday morning.

Brown’s office said the governor will talk about framework specifically directed at businesses and counties. Representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the governor’s Medical Advisory Panel will join the discussion.

KOIN 6 News will stream the teleconference live starting at 11 a.m.