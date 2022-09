PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An invader was shot and killed by a homeowner who woke up to find the individual, Keizer police say.

Keizer police responded at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a gunshot wound and arrived to find a dead individual.

The home’s owner allegedly woke up to find an invader in his house. He quickly fired his gun killing the invader.

This is an ongoing investigation.