PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Born and raised in Kenya, Francis Kungu now lives with his wife, Maya, and 3 kids in Dundee. But their business is not wine. It’s coffee.

Francis and Maya founded Exilior Coffee, using a word Francis modified from Spanish — exilio, to banish.

“I wanted to banish the perception of can we be able to grow coffee, sell it here and do the whole supply chain?” Francis told KOIN 6 News. “We are able to do the whole supply chain, from the farm to here, which is a vertical integrated system.”

Exilior Coffee offers a variety of Kenyan coffees. Often on Wednesdays, they’re at the Shemanski Park Portland Farmers Market selling their coffees to fulfill their vision “to create a better society and bring about positive change by connecting communities to improve the quality of life for a more fairer and more equitable world.”

Elizabeth Dinh filed this report.