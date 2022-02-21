Kick-off your spring break road trip in Eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s almost spring break which means road trip season!

All week-long AM Extra is detailing “The Road to Spring Break” with Travel Oregon. Each day this week, a different travel region in the state will be featured as we gear up for the warmer days ahead.

Alana Carollo with the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association kicks off The Road to Spring Break. She’s joined by Chelsea Judy with the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.

If you’re looking for a little more winter in your spring break this year Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort is perfect! The resort is centrally located between La Grande and Baker City, which is home to Taste of Nordic at the Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.