PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Schott Family Farm has been around since 1986 this is the first year they’ve taken their blueberries to the Shemanski Park Farmer’s Market in downtown Portland.

When owner Emily Schott started the farm in Woodburn 37 years ago it already had about an acre of vintage blueberries. Now they specialize in blueberries and have different varieties.

Blue Crop: More flavorful, a bit of a tang, firm, hold up really well

Coville: More firm, more flavorful

Berkley: A little more delicate, very sweet, fairly big

A fourth variety, Early Blue, was not at their booth the day of this interview.

“These plants that we have out in our field are 60-plus years old,” Schott told KOIN 6 News.

Owner Emily Schott of Schott Family Farm in Woodburn, July 2023 (KOIN) Owner Emily Schott of Schott Family Farm in Woodburn pours some blueberries for KOIN 6 News anchor Elizabeth Dinh, July 2023 (KOIN)

She said the support of other people is what makes the drive from Woodburn to Portland worth it for this farmer’s market, which is open Wednesdays from May through October at SW Park and Main.

“The other vendors are great and it really does feel family-like and everyone supports each other,” she said. “It’s good energy around here it and it’s a place I love to be.”