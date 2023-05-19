PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep your eyes on the skies over Hillsboro this weekend! The Oregon International Air Show takes off starting Friday.

There will be plenty of military and civilian aircraft for aviation fans over the next three days. The aircraft being featured are from World War II to the modern-day F-45.

“It’s just a wonderful thing that kids will come out and be inspired by the men and women who will be flying this weekend. Most of which were kids at one time that went to an airshow,” said Bill Braack.

Fireworks will close out the show. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Oregon International Air Show website.

