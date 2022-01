PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2021 has been a ruff year, but there’s a calendar filled with adorable pets to brighten your new year.

More than 300 pet photos were submitted for Consolidated Community Credit Union and the Oregon Humane Society’s first-ever pet calendar.

Kohr Harlan is hanging out with some of the models in Sandy to tell us how you can buy one — and the good cause it benefits.

Grab your calendar at consolidatedccu.com/pets.