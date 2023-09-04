PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A roller hockey rink in Beaverton is set to close in October, and the community is now raising funds to renovate an outdoor park to save the sport.

In August, Indoor Goals announced their facility would be closing on October 11th, removing one of the few roller hockey venues in the community.

Another venue, the Tualatin Hills Outdoor Roller Hockey Rink is in need of repair, so community members have come together to raise funds and petition the city to improve the space for future generations of players.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the venue to talk about the changes the community wants to see.

