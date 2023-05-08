PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May marks Oregon Wine Month, and there’s a green movement in the industry called “natural” wine.

Grape Ink Wines in North Plains showed their growing process and how “natural” wine is made.

“Natural wine quite simply is only grapes,” said Jarad Hadi of Grape Ink Wines. “The only ingredients are organically grown grapes, no synthetic additives, and letting the grapes take their own path. We’re looking for a transparent product to show the work we’re doing outside and then simply bottling it.”

