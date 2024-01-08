PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows is carrying on the season of giving into the new year.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Meadows will be giving out free lift tickets to people who donate to the Hood River FISH Food Bank as part of their “Provide to Ride” campaign.

Guests wishing to participate are asked to bring either 24 cans of food or 2 hams, or they can make a donation online by purchasing a $40 lift ticket for Tuesday.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Mt. Hood Meadows to learn more about the event.

