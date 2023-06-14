PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Located just a short walk away from Willamette Valley Vineyards, a new destination is giving traveling wine enthusiasts the opportunity to get immersed in Oregon’s wine country.

“Into the Woods” gives travelers the chance to set up their RV right next door to the vineyards and enjoy the sights and sounds of the valley.

Originally only available to owners and club members, the experience is now open to the public and features wine tasting opportunities.

Getaways can be booked online on the Willamette Valley Vineyards website.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the park to get a look at what they have to offer.

Watch the full video in the player above.