PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is just around the corner, but don’t worry if you don’t have a costume just yet.

For shoppers on a budget, there is still plenty of time to get a costume without breaking the bank.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan took a shopping trip to Goodwill to show off the kinds of costumes you can buy.

Watch the full video in the player above.