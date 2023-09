PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall officially begins this weekend and to ring in the new season, Lee Farms is hosting their annual Fall Harvest Festival.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 29, Lee Farms in Tualatin will have delicious food, attractions and of course, their pumpkin patch open for business.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the farm to get a look at what they have this year.

