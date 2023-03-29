All local proceeds go to Specials Olympics Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab a sub and lend a hand! Jersey Mike’s Subs is back with its 13th annual Day of Giving.

Proceeds from sandwich sales nationwide will go towards massive donations to local charities.

Every single dollar in sales made on Wednesday, March 29 at local sub-shops will go to Special Olympics Oregon. Nearly two dozen stores in Oregon are participating in the Day of Giving event.

Last year, the company raised $20 million nationwide during its Month of Giving.

Watch the full preview in the video player above to learn how you can help.