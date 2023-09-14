PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Angel Oktoberfest is back!



You can enjoy the largest Bavarian folk festival in the northwest as it kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. and runs through the weekend.

In addition to beer and wine, the event features 40 food carts from all around Oregon. The eats include fish tacos, corndogs, Berliner sandwiches, ice cream, schnitzel sandwiches, and much more.

KOIN 6 New’s Kohr Harlan visited the Biergarten this morning to sample some of the goodies and chat with Chris, the director of food service at the festival.

