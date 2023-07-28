NW Natural is showing off groundbreaking homes in Sherwood, OR (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to build a new home or remodel your current one? Find all the inspiration you need in Sherwood!

The Northwest Natural Street of Dreams brings together the best builders, interior designers, craftspeople and landscape architects in the Pacific Northwest to show the latest in residential construction.

Starting on July 29 and running through August 20, the Street of Dreams, located at 22900 SW Murdock Rd in Sherwood, features 7 different homes of all shapes and sizes that guests can explore.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Street of Dreams early to get a sneak peek at some of the houses.

