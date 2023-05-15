PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Orcas are coming to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, but don’t worry these won’t splash you.

OMSI is the first museum in the U.S. to feature a fascinating exhibit about the apex predator of the ocean — the orca. The “Orcas: Our Shared Future” exhibit features over 100 artifacts and specimens, including life-size orca replicas.

“There’s something for everybody here,” said Andrew Haight, director of public engagement at OMSI. “We’ve got a lot of science information about the orcas themselves, information about how we learn about the orcas, [and] you know some connections to the cultural traditions of the northwest tribes.”

Further, Haight said the exhibit touches on some pop culture references to orcas including the films Free Willy and Blackfish.

Tickets can be purchased online at OMSI’s website.

Watch the full preview in the video players above to learn more about the creature.