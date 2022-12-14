PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the perfect time of year to explore the bounty of the Willamette Valley.

The Great Oaks Food Trail is a great way to experience what several local farms have to offer. A group of farmers in Polk County created a self-guided tour for visitors to indulge in wine, pies and everything else the valley has to offer.

One stop on that trail is the Wings and a Prayer Alpacas farm. At this stop, visitors will learn about alpacas and take the furry guys on a walk.

Kohr Harlan explored the holiday trek with alpacas in Amity, Oregon.

