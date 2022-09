PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 7th annual Fruit Forward Drive for apples and pears is happening now.

Every Saturday during the month of September, Portland Cider Company will accept bushels of your unwanted fruit and press them into a community cider. The proceeds will go to a great cause — ending childhood hunger in Oregon.

Kohr Harlan checked out the Clackamas pub and cidery with more details.