PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - How about a side of clouds and rain for your Thanksgiving? We've had two dry Thanksgiving years in a row, but it's unlikely we avoid the rain this year. It's not all that bad, because the rain is likely not going to impact the Portland area until later in the day, maybe not until late at night.

We are going to start our Thursday with clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Any traditions to get together with friends before the big meal? No worries of puddles or snow, it's just going to be a gloomy morning.