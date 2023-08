PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy the summer with Oregon’s largest sunflower festival!

Lee Farm’s Sunflower Festival returns for the first two weekends of August and they are featuring over 30 varieties of sunflowers that you can pick and take home.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Lee Farms early to get a sneak peek at what the festival has to offer.

Watch the full video in the player above.