PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns to Tualatin this weekend!

The fall tradition comes back to the Lake of the Commons where people will be hollowing out huge pumpkins and paddling around the lake in them.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the lake early to get a look at this year’s event.

