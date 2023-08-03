PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — See history in motion as steam-powered machines come to life in Salem.

The Great Oregon Steam-Up’s second weekend is happening Saturday and Sunday at Powerland Heritage Park.

Featuring steam-powered machines that are over 100 years old, a flea market, music, train rides and more, the event offers a family-friendly look at mechanical pieces of history.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited Powerland Heritage Park to take a look at some of the machines.

Watch the full video in the player above.