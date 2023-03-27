PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fields around the Pacific Northwest are coming to life, and it’s especially evident out in Clackamas County.

The annual tulip festival is underway at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn. The festival kicked off Friday after colder winter weather pushed back the spring attraction’s start.

According to the festival’s website, organizers “expect the second and third weeks of April to have the best overlap of early, mid, and late blooming tulips.”

There is a variety of activities to entertain kids, including duck races and sandboxes.

The festival runs through Sunday, April 30. Tickets for single day-use or a season pass can be purchased online.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.