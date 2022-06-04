PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News earned 3 Emmys at the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday night for its series of specials about the challenges facing Portland and its long-form political content.

Jeff Gianola and editor Nathaniel Hartwig earned an Emmy for Portland’s accountability vacuum in the Is Portland Over? series

Is Portland Over? won Best News Special, with Emmys handed to Gianola, Dan Tilkin, Liz Burch, producer Bethany Austin and photojournalists Douglas Key and Bill Cortez.

And in the category of long-form content in politics and government, host Ken Boddie and producer Travis Teich earned Emmys for the weekly show, Eye on Northwest Politics.

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards were held Saturday night in Seattle and recognizes broadcast excellence in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington state.