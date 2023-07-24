The team has a fundraising goal of $30,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Commonly known as the “Mother of All Relays,” the annual Hood to Coast is less than five weeks away — and a KOIN 6 News crew is gearing up for the big run.

The popular relay race has teams of up to 12 people run nearly 200 miles from the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood, Seaside on the Oregon Coast.

KOIN 6 participants are running to raise $30,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which serves over 8000 patients with cancer and other life-threatening conditions annually.

Click here to donate and help the team reach its goal.

This year’s Hood to Coast commences on Friday, Aug. 25.