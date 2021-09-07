KOIN partners with Oregon Food Bank for Hunger Action Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is Hunger Action Month, and KOIN 6 News is taking a stand to end hunger in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

We’ve partnered with the Oregon Food Bank and Feeding America to increase awareness, donations, volunteering and advocacy in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Make a donation

Sign up for a volunteer shift

Find a pantry nearby

Before the pandemic, OFB provided for 860,000 people in the surrounding area. Since the pandemic began, however, the need for food has doubled, according to CEO Susannah Morgan.

“We are the warehouse that supplies the regional warehouses, that supplies the food pantries that get food to our neighbors who are seeking food assistance,” Morgan said.

Last year, OFB served 1.7 million people and distributed 120 million pounds of food.

“We see folks who are working and still can’t pay the rent because housing is ridiculously high,” she said. “We see folks with medical issues. We see folks on disability, we see lots and lots of kids and lots and lots of folks in their last year of life.”

Morgan said the food bank needs a little help — so throughout Hunger Action Month, KOIN 6 will demonstrate how to get involved to fight hunger in Oregon and Southwest Washington.