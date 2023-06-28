PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has appointed a new Secretary of State after former secretary Shemia Fagan stepped down following ethical questions surrounding her paid consulting work with La Mota cannabis company.

On Wednesday, Kotek appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade to the position. In a press release highlighting her work, Kotek says she previously served as a government performance auditor for over 16 years, including eight years as an elected auditor.

Griffin-Valade was also elected the Portland City Auditor in 2009 where she oversaw several divisions including government performance auditing, elections, archives, and the ombuds office.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward,” Kotek said in a press release. “This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”



In a statement, Griffin-Valade said, “I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office.”

She added, “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”

Griffin-Valade will serve the remaining 18 months of the current term. She will be sworn in on June 30 in Salem.

The appointment comes after former secretary of state Shemia Fagan stepped down on May 8 amid ethics concerns for her paid consulting work with Veride Holding LLC — which is affiliated with the cannabis company La Mota — as her office was auditing the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

The secretary voluntarily recused herself from the audit, which looked into the OLCC’s regulation of the state’s cannabis industry and concluded that Oregon’s laws are hindering cannabis businesses.

In a February 15 letter to her staff regarding her consulting contract with the company, Fagan stated, “I do not believe a real conflict exists because any action required would be taken by the legislature or OLCC and any benefit could flow to all cannabis companies in Oregon, not this specific company.”

One day after a press conference where she admitted to “poor judgment,” Fagan announced her resignation.

In her resignation letter, Fagan said “it’s clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the secretary of state’s office. Protecting our state’s democracy and ensuring faith in our elected leaders – these are the reasons I ran for this office. They are also the reasons I am submitting my resignation now.”

Kotek accepted the resignation and Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers was sworn in as acting secretary of state.

In a statement the governor said she supported Fagan’s resignation, adding, “it is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust.”