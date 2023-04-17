Funding is projected to be available for use by April 28.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek approved Multnomah County’s plan for $18.2 million in emergency homeless funding on Monday after initially withholding the funds from the county over a lack of transparency.

The updated plan will rehouse 275 households and create 140 shelter beds by the end of 2023. According to Kotek’s office, the plan details “purchasing sleeping pods and supporting site operations at the Gideon Temporary Alternative Shelter Site in Southeast Portland.”

Kotek had previously held out on granting the funds to Multnomah and Clackamas counties on April 10, saying they had not given enough information on where the money would go.

Multnomah County and the City of Portland “increased their collaboration and communication” to submit the updated plan on April 13.

“I appreciate the County Chair, the Mayor of Portland, and their staff for collaborating on these revisions to ensure emergency funds will be used to meet specific goals in our shared mission to reduce homelessness,” Kotek said. “Oregonians are demanding accountability, and this was an important step forward in our work to deliver results.”

Oregon Housing and Community Services will finalize the grant agreements and funding is projected to be available for use by April 28.

