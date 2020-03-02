Kotek, Courtney to GOP: No last-minute deals over walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The short legislative session in Salem is scheduled to come to a close on Saturday. For all intents and purposes it’s already done.

The walkout by Oregon House and Senate Republicans to deny a quorum over a vote on a cap-and-trade bill is entering its second week. It’s the same tactice the GOP used last year when they walked out for 9 days until the Democrats pulled the bill.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney in a February 24, 2020 interview. (KOIN)

But this time, Democrats said there will be “no last-minute deals.”

In a joint statement, House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney lambasted the AWOL Republicans for not doing their jobs.

“As we enter the second week of House and Senate Republicans not showing up for work, we want to make it very clear what is at stake. In their absence, we cannot do the work that voters elected us to do. The Legislature is unable to advance bills or budgets beyond committees without a quorum, and important budgets and policies will die if the Republicans do not return to work.

“All of the bills and budgets that have moved through the legislative process this year deserve a floor vote. Whether it’s the state’s housing and homelessness crisis or the upcoming wildfire season, there are hundreds of bills currently on hold that would help people, businesses and communities across the state. These bills have gone through public hearings, received public testimony, had open debates on amendments, and documented committee votes. They deserve floor votes.

“We will not be part of closed-door negotiations or last-minute deals. We will not pick and choose which bills will live and which bills will die.

“The only job required of a legislator as specified by the Oregon Constitution, and thus captured by our oath of office, is to vote on legislation. Once again, we urge the absent Republicans to return to the Capitol and make their voices heard by voting, rather than continuing this government shutdown.”

AWOL GOP could snarl DMV

AWOL Oregon Republicans subpoenaed to appear

Last week the Democrats on the House Committee on Rules subpoenaed the GOP lawmakers to appear before the committe on March 5. It’s unclear whether the missing Republicans will show up.

Keizer Republican Sen. Kim Thatcher told KOIN 6 News last week — in a call because she is out of state — that the GOP has “no idea how this is going to affect our communities, our constituents or districts but we are being asked to vote and say ‘Trust us’ or vote no on something so gargantuan (as cap-and-trade.) I just really think what we are doing by denying the quorum is upholding our responsibilities and our oath of office.”