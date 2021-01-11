Kotek strips Nearman of assignments, asks him to resign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after video was released that showed Republican Rep. Mike Nearman opening a door and letting protesters into the State Capitol, House Speaker Tina Kotek called for him to resign.

Kotek also stripped him of his committee assignments, rescinded his commission appointments and is billing him $2000 to cover the costs to fix the damage where the rioters entered the building.

The speaker joined other House members in a formal complaint against the representative from Independence that his actions created a hostile work environment.

Rep. Mike Nearman, R-Independence, in a photo on his Oregon legislative page site

“Representative Nearman put every person in the Capitol in serious danger,” Kotek said in a statement released Monday. “As we tragically saw last week during the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the consequences could have been much worse had law enforcement not stepped in so quickly. His actions have created immense fear among legislators and Capitol staff. I believe he should resign immediately because he has already breached the public trust and endangered our ability to safely conduct the people’s business.”

On Monday — the day the Oregon legislature was sworn in for the 2021 session — Nearman read a statement agreeing to safety measures — that he wouldn’t let any non-authorized personnel into the Capitol, gave up his badge access to the building and will give 24 hours notice before he comes to the Capitol.