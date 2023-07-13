PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two weeks after Gov. Kotek asked for feedback before signing a bill that could allow Oregon residents to pump their own gas, her final decision remains unclear.

Since asking the public what they think, Kotek’s office says she has received more than 4,000 emails in answer — and they’re split almost down the middle. Just over 2,000 supported the change while the other half spoke out against it.

The self-serve ban has been in place since the 1950s. If House Bill 2426 receives Kotek’s signature, it would bring the ban to an immediate end.

The governor has 30 days to sign the bill since it passed the Senate on June 21, making her deadline fall on Aug. 3.

However, the move toward self-service will not take away gas station attendants altogether. The bill instead allows the driver to still choose whether they’d like help.

The bill was first introduced by representatives Shelly Boshart Davis, a Republican from Albany, and Julie Fahey, a Democrat from Eugene.

Together, they said the new law will help address the labor shortages many gas stations have been dealing with for the last few years and will simplify the patchwork laws across the state that allow self-serve gas at stations in some counties, but not in others.

Oregon is currently one of only two U.S. states that do not allow all drivers to pump their own gas.

“Oregonians appreciate and respect choice and that’s what this bill is going to allow. If you’re used to having attendant service, you’re still going to have that option where you are,” Sollman said.

In 2015, the state began allowing self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties. In 2017, the law was extended to all hours in rural counties.

More recently, in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office temporarily lifted the self-service ban across the state during emergencies like the pandemic, wildfires and heatwaves.

Lawmakers tried passing a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session, but it died in the session without votes from both the House and Senate.

Gas station owners have testified in support of the bill, saying they’ve struggled to hire enough attendants and provide fast service to their customers for the past few years.

“For gas stations generally, especially in the suburbs in areas they’re having trouble to attract people to work, it is a big deal to allow wider operational hours for people to get gas,” said Mark Fitz, president of Star Oilco. “Our gas station employees make more than legislators do in Oregon. It is not a minimum wage job, there’s a certain level of pay to do it and they’re just not people taking those jobs.”

Those who testified against the bill feared it would create additional challenges for people with disabilities and people who don’t feel safe getting out of their vehicles to pump their gas at night. Others are worried about gas station workers.

“We’re definitely worried about workers kind of losing out here. Because once again, workers are kinda left out when leadership should be passing pro-worker legislation, and instead we have this kind of self-serving pro-employer legislation, which is not good for workers,” said Miles Eshaia, Local 555 communications lead that represents gas attendees and other gas station workers.

Additional people said they were concerned about people smoking while they pump their own gas, creating a risk for fires.

