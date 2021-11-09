Kristof raises more than $1 million for Oregon gubernatorial run

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Nicholas Kristof speaks during the Goalkeepers Conference in New York. The former New York Times reporter and columnist announced Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a rural farm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has outpaced his main Democratic rivals in fundraising in the 2022 Oregon governor’s race.

Kristof has raised more than $1 million in less than a month.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the list of contributions his campaign includes donors from around the country, with more than half of 408 individual entries listing contributors from outside of Oregon.

Other Democratic candidates like House Speaker Tina Kotek had reported raising $414,103. State Treasurer Tobias Read has raised $485,886 this year.

On the GOP side, Salem oncologist Bud Pierce has reported nearly $750,000. Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam has reported more than half a million in contributions.