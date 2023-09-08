Federal approval on the merger may not happen until 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A big shake-up is headed for grocery shoppers as Kroger – the company in charge of Oregon’s Fred Meyer and QFC stores – and Albertsons announced their plan to sell hundreds of grocery stores both locally and around the country.

The potential sales are part of a deal to decrease the amount of stores in order to get government approval for a merger between the companies. The grocery chains say it’s an effort to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies.

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in October. However, the move will require federal approval, meaning the closures could take months. Officials say a decision may not be made until 2024.

Kroger plans to sell 49 Fred Meyer, Albertsons and QFC stores in Oregon to C&S, an out-of-state company which supplies independent grocers and military bases. C&S also owns some of its own stores, including a warehouse in Troutdale.

Doing so will help them manage prices, according to Russell Redman, the executive editor for Winsight Grocery Business Magazine and a grocery business analyst covering the merger.

“They’ll be able to do more investment in their stores and create better shopping experience with cost savings from larger scale and better able to compete with large companies like Walmart and Amazon,” Redman said.

It is not yet clear which locations would be affected, though it’s likely that some grocery stores may keep the same name. The fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the chosen stores are also expected to continue to operate.

As for union worker agreements, Kroger’s CEO says C&S will honor all collective bargaining agreements, which Oregon’s local UFCW union representative confirmed as well.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.