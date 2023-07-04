PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Just in time for her summer tour with Brandi Carlile, Portland musician Kyleen King is pain free for the first time in 20 years.

A chronic hip problem and other health issues led to her not only being in pain but also very self-conscious about her appearance. But she couldn’t afford the cost of surgery that would change things for the better.

“As a performer, musician, I’m on stage and I’m seen a lot,” King told KOIN 6 News. “There’s a lot of videos and pictures and I was feeling very uncomfortable in my skin and having physical issues with touring.”

Portland musician Kyleen King is a violinist and backup singer with Brandi Carlile, June 2023 (KOIN)

The Jeremy Wilson Foundation helps musicians and even their family members with medical bills. They were one of 3 organizations that contributed money to help King pay for her surgery.

“Musicians don’t typically have the built-in resources that individuals in other employment sectors have, like paid time off, health insurance, those things that come into play when you’re hit with a sudden health issue,” said Melanie Bobbett with the Jeremy Wilson Foundation. “It was so great to help Kyleen know we would be there from point A to Z through this journey she was preparing for.”

The annual Waterfront Blues Fest works closely with the foundation.

There’s certain criteria musicians must meet to qualify for aid from the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

Kyleen King is the violinist and backup singer with Brandi Carlile (Undated, courtesy photo)

Part of King’s issue, she said, was body dsymorphia.

“I now just feel normal, like me. So, when I’m up on stage I don’t feel self-conscious. I feel good in my clothes, good in my mind,” she said.