PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is Labor Day, which means a lot of people are traveling back home after the long holiday weekend.

Whether you’re hitting the road or flying in a plane, you can expect more travelers than in the last couple of years as we return to a pre-pandemic volume of travel.

The difference in the number of people at the Portland International Airport between this year and the last two years is stark. Fortunately, there are not many cancelations affecting flights.

United Airlines tells KOIN 6 News they have about the same volume as they did in 2019 — and a 20% increase from last year.

Although the number of passengers is up, PDX says it’s not quite reaching its own pre-pandemic volume. Meanwhile, people at the airport said they noticed how busy it is.

“[It’s] definitely a lot busier, I showed up two hours early and it was just enough time,” said Jessica Sou, who is flying home this Labor Day. “Everyone was really sweet and friendly, it’s one of the best flights I’ve taken in a long time.”

Those who are driving will likely notice an increase in traffic as well.

AAA says the busiest hours on the road will be between 12 and 6 p.m. on Monday. According to AAA, 82% of people who traveled Labor Day weekend planned to drive, which they say may partially be because gas prices are going down.