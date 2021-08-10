Labor Secretary Walsh in Oregon with DeFazio, Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will tour a workforce training center in Oregon Tuesday and meet with both Rep. Peter DeFazio and Gov. Kate Brown.
His day will begin with DeFazio at 9:45 a.m. when they tour the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290 in Springfield. Then at 11:30 a.m. he’ll take part in a farmworkers roundtable at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene.
Around 2 p.m. he will take part in a care economuy roundtable at the State Library of Oregon in Salem. Gov. Brown will join Walsh for this discussion.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.