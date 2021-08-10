Labor Secretary Walsh in Oregon with DeFazio, Brown

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh testifies during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Labor. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will tour a workforce training center in Oregon Tuesday and meet with both Rep. Peter DeFazio and Gov. Kate Brown.

His day will begin with DeFazio at 9:45 a.m. when they tour the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290 in Springfield. Then at 11:30 a.m. he’ll take part in a farmworkers roundtable at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene.

Around 2 p.m. he will take part in a care economuy roundtable at the State Library of Oregon in Salem. Gov. Brown will join Walsh for this discussion.

