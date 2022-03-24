PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is set to visit Portland Thursday afternoon as part of a trip promoting the Biden administration’s investments into clean energy and workforce development.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Department of Labor, Walsh will tour the NECA-IBEW Training Center with Gov. Kate Brown and Rep. Earl Blumenauer. The federal and state officials plan to speak on how to transition the region and country to a “clean energy” economy through improving job training.

In the morning, Walsh is scheduled to tour the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center in Scappoose where he’ll talk about the administration’s funding of workforce training programs.

The visit is part of a push by the Biden administration to implement funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law toward union-friendly jobs and greener energy.

On its website, the White House claims the legislation “will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”